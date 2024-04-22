1,296 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,188,000 after buying an additional 329,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,762. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

