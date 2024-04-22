13,230 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $9,739,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $6,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $948,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTRE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. 1,054,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

FTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTRE

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.