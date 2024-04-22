13,780 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.98. 64,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.91. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

