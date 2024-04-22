21,846 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Celsius by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,121,768.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,121,768.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,742 shares of company stock valued at $54,790,179 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

