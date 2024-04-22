22,128 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

