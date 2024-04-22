23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $18,117.56 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $18,117.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,315 shares in the company, valued at $588,588.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.48 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $233.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 210.48% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

