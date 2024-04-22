27,146 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 101,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

