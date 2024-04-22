2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 4.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.22. Approximately 1,751,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,600,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

