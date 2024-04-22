3,665 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,494,000 after buying an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. 821,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,194. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

