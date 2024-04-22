50,042 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,033. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.