5,306 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 165,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

