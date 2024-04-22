5,884 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

