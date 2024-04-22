60,750 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

