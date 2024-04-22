6,082 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 772,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.