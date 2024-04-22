724 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

