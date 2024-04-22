A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $37.98 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $867.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.