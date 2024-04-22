A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

