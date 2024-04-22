abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.71

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

abrdn Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

