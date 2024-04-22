Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $819,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

