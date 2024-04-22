Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.75. Adlai Nortye shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 27,872 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANL

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 12.6 %

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.