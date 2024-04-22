Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.83. 18,581,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,870,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

