AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $116.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

ACM traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $92.90. 109,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,436. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 206.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 10.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of AECOM by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 14,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

