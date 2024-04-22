Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

