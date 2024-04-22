Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $57.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AEM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,436. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.