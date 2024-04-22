Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.75.

Shares of AEM traded down C$2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$88.27. The firm has a market cap of C$42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

