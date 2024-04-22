Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,732,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092,272 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $916,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,674 shares of company stock valued at $73,516,515. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.52. 897,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

