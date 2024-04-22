AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AJB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 303.50 ($3.78). The company had a trading volume of 449,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.60 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($104,546.69). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £55,590 ($69,202.04). Insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

