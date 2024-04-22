Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.41-9.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

