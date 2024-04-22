Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

SPIR stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

