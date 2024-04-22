Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. 117,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,355. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.