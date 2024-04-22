Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.