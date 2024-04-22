Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
