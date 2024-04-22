Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $552.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,693 shares of company stock worth $1,689,413. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

