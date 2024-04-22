Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.58

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 1793587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

