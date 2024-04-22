Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALS. TD Securities raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$21.21. 26,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,604. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of C$992.84 million, a PE ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.12. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$22.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

