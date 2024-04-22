Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 2,821,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,747,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

