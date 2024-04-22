ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 4.8%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 92,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 430,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $711.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

