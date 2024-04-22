AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.95.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.