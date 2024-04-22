AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

