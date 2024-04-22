Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,059. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.25. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

