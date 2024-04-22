Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMP traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.38. The company had a trading volume of 537,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,059. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

