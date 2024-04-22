Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.38. 532,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,986. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.48.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

