Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,926,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $382,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

ADI stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.31. 3,557,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,768. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

