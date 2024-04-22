Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $69.00

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of research firms have commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,066,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,792 shares of company stock worth $2,781,669. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

