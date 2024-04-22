AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Down 17.6%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 124,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 71,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

