Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AND. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.93.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8453564 EPS for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
