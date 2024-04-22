Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Christina Stercken Purchases 592 Shares

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Christina Stercken acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$26.44 ($17.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,654.85 ($10,099.90).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 25th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

