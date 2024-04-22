ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 2.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.86.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

