Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.36% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.16. 153,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

