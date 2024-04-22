Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.91.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.98) by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

