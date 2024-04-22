ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.96 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $81.76 million and $15.96 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 14.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,159,967.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

