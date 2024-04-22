Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,017 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,389. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

